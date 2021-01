Linda Haddock resigned from the Borrego Springs Sponsor Group, where she has been on the Board since 2016.

Haddock was previously the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, and was also on the board of the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District.

She told the Sun, “It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Borrego Springs, but now I want to spend more time with my family, and also work on some new endeavors.”