Grants Available

Small businesses in California are now able to apply for some extra relief as part of a $500 million grant program the state, as of Dec. 30.

Grants will vary from $5,000 to up to $25,000 in the state’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, and non-profit organizations are also be eligible. The funds from the grant can be used to pay for an establishment’s rent, utilities, resources, employee expenses and other relevant costs.

Governor Gavin Newsom initially announced the financial aid on Nov. 30.

“By providing potentially billions in immediate relief and support, our small businesses can weather the next month,” he said.

Applications for the grants will be available in two rounds, with the first accepting paperwork beginning at 6 a.m. Dec. 30.

The deadline for the first round of the application is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8.Those who are approved for the program will begin to receive notice on Jan. 13.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant or those who would need help in filling it out can receive assistance from the California Small Business Development Center.