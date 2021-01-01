BWD Price Hike

The Borrego Water District has notified the community via mail that they will be increasing water and sewer rates, effective in January 2021.

In response to the potential of financial hardship brought on by COVID-19, the District delayed Water and Sewer rate increases (6% for water, 4% for sewer) that were set to go into effect in August 2020, according to a newsletter sent by the BWD in December.

The BWD announced the rate increases back in July of 2019 that were set to be in effect for July 1, 2020, beginning with the August billing.

BWD will phase in the delayed rate increases in two increments: Jan. 1, 2021 and April 1, 2021.

Borrego Water District ratepayers should be prepared to see a 3% increase in water chargers and a 2% increase in sewer charges on their January bill, and the same increases again on their April bill.

“The District understands the financial sensitivities of the local community and the potential loss of income during this COVID-19 crisis, however, rate increases are necessary to maintain financial stability and the ability to repair and replace aging infrastructure,” the statement said.

For those who have any questions, or issues with paying their bill, contact the BWD office at 760-767-5806 to explore payment plan options.