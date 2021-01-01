Borrego Springs Film Festival 2021: POSTPONED

After careful consideration, and following input from San Diego County, the BSFF has decided to change the film festival scheduling to April. Exact date TBD. The choice was not an easy one for Fred Jee, BSFF committee chairman, to make. But he felt it made the most sense under the circumstances.

"The current spike of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern California obviously affected our options," Jee said. "The status of the event permit from the County was another important

variable we can't ignore. Having an event where people are sitting in their car for hours, well, we're hoping that down the road the restrictions are a little more forgiving. That flexibility would be nice."

Regardless of the delay, the BSFF currently has all their technical equipment on hand. An outdoor screen, audio broadcasting equipment, and a movie projector are in storage and ready to be assembled to show the collection of 64 films. Unfortunately, the circumstances of the pandemic didn't cooperate.

"It's kind of a shame," BSFF committee member Matt Nothelfer mentioned, "Hooking everything up and having a drive-in later this month would have been great. Sticking to the traditional Film Festival January schedule is something we wanted to see if we could pull off. However, even though we have to change the show to April, I think most folks will understand. Ultimately, it's about having a safe experience, something that people in Borrego can enjoy without much worry."

Although the screenings will be put off for a few months, that didn't change Nothelfer's enthusiasm for presenting the BSFF selected films.

"Every year we say 'we have the best line-up of films we've ever had!' It's been true. The movies we receive just keep getting better and better. I'm excited to share the collection with the community. There's so much emotion, humor, and imagination in what these filmmakers create. It's a joy to see. More than that, many of the films on the program really reflect culture over the past 12 months. Watching what these talented artists have provided has been kind of cathartic. Also, the idea that we'll be showing these movies for free is wonderful."

The BSFF is optimistic the public safety situation in three months time will provide the event a much better scenario. The "pop-up" drive-in at The Mall will remain the venue. The screening times will change to adjust for the spring sunset. All new scheduling information will be posted on the BSFF website as it becomes available. Programming of all films currently selected will stay unchanged. Finally, the rescheduled event will still be dependent on acquiring a San Diego County permit.

If you have any questions or want more updated details, contact the Borrego Springs Film Festival on social media or through their website: http://www.borregospringsfilmfestival.org.