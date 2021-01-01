RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Bargain Barn Remains Closed

 

Last updated 1/8/2021 at 11:58am



In keeping with San Diego County COVID-19 guidelines, the Bargain Barn will remain closed until further notice. They are using this time to re-organize and make the Barn an even better place to shop. At this time, they are not accepting any material donations, so please be kind and do not leave items outside of the fence. It is recommend you wait until they re-open or drop donations at a nearby Goodwill or Salvation Army. If you’d like to make a monetary donation, please use “American Legion Post #853” on your check and mail to P.O. Box 2653, Borrego Springs, California. 92004.

Thank you for your continued patience and understanding!


Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
