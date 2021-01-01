New Exhibitions at the BAI

A Show of Contemporary Latin American Art: This popular show has selected works of art by artists of Latino heritage or art that has been strongly influenced by the Latino culture. This show will be held in conjunction with: Abstract Detritus, a new exhibition of mixed media art with discarded found artifacts and reclaimed objects to create abstract works of art. These shows are running from Jan. 2 – 31, 2021.

The opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and closed on Monday.