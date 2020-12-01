Stolen Car, Drugs Intercepted

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint recovered a stolen vehicle and seized marijuana on Nov. 21, according to a press release by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m., when a woman driving a silver Nissan Altima along with a female passenger approached the checkpoint. As the vehicle waited in the traffic lane, Border Patrol agents were informed that the vehicle was possibly stolen. Agents directed the vehicle aside for further investigation.

During their inspection, agents contacted the El Centro Radio Communications dispatch and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Riverside County. Agents arrested the driver and passenger and held them for further processing.

Additionally, during a search of the vehicle, agents discovered marijuana and marijuana infused tablets in the driver’s side door compartment of the vehicle.

The total weight of the marijuana was approximately 29.32 grams with an estimated value of $400.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 32-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 35-year-old woman, both identified as United States citizens, and the stolen vehicle to the California Highway Patrol.