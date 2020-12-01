RSS

Man Busted for Meth

 

Last updated 12/25/2020 at 3:54pm



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents busted a man on Dec. 21 for meth that was taped to his body.

The incident occurred a little after 8 p.m. at the Highway 86 checkpoint when a man and a woman in a white truck approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 team alerted agents to the vehicle, which was then referred to secondary inspection.

Agents say the driver gave them permission for a body search, and they say that's when they discovered packages of suspected drugs taped to the man's torso.

The drugs later tested positive as methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $14,000.

Border Patrol turned over the driver, 24-years-old and his 16-year-old female passenger, the drugs, and the truck to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

