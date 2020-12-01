Restaurants Ordered to Close Again

"Stay" Issued by Appellate Court

Restaurants are to close effectively once again, after the 4th District Court of Appeal granted the stay of a judge's preliminary injunction halting enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions against San Diego County restaurants.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond tweeted: "Today's decision to close restaurants one day after they were allowed to open is tragic for San Diego's workforce. The seeawing of people's livelihoods one week before Christmas is devastating.

This ruling is still in play, it is just a "stay" until an appeal court trial.

On Dec. 16, a San Diego County Superior Judge ruled to suspend the enforcement of activities against restaurants and live entertainment establishments. This gave restaurants the ability to reopen indoor and outdoor dining, still following county and state modifications.