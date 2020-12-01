Newsom Announces Possible Closures

Most of State Could be Affected by Stay-Home Order

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that most of California will face strict closures amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, along with 15% of beds available in intensive care units for regional hospital networks.

Newsom said four of the state’s five regions – excluding the San Francisco Bay Area – will meet that threshold within a day or two. Once triggered, regions would have 48 hours to implement the rules, which must stay in effect at least three weeks.

No regions have been placed into this Regional Stay-at-Home Order at this time. Regions where ICU capacity falls below 15% will be placed into this Stay-at Home Order for three weeks.

When this takes place, the state will order the closures of businesses such as hair salons and barbershops, bars, breweries and distilleries, casinos and indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

Restaurants as well would be limited to take-out and delivery only, while retailers must limit customers inside their stories to 20% capacity during the busy holiday shopping season. A slight difference from the order that was in place back in March.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said.

Sectors that will remain open when a region is placed into the Regional Stay-at-Home include:

- Schools that are already open

- Critical infrastructure

- Retail (20% capacity to reduce exposure)

- Restaurants (take-out and delivery ONLY)

Sectors that will be temporarily closed when a region is placed into the Stay-at-Home include:

- Bars

- Wineries

- Personal Services

- Hair Salons/Barbershops