RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

LCDZ Closed Until Dec. 28

 

Last updated 12/11/2020 at 1:45pm



From La Casa Del Zorro:

The State of California has announced new stay-at-home orders. To comply, we will be closing our doors with a target reopening date of Monday, December 28, pending approval by the State. We encourage you to check back with our web site for the latest updates.

If you have a reservation, we will be working to refund you via the original payment method.

And to all of you, we have appreciated your support and good wishes over the past year. We know it's been difficult and we take great pride in being a source of comfort and relief during these unprecedented times.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 12/11/2020 19:50