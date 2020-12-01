LCDZ Closed Until Dec. 28

From La Casa Del Zorro:

The State of California has announced new stay-at-home orders. To comply, we will be closing our doors with a target reopening date of Monday, December 28, pending approval by the State. We encourage you to check back with our web site for the latest updates.

If you have a reservation, we will be working to refund you via the original payment method.

And to all of you, we have appreciated your support and good wishes over the past year. We know it's been difficult and we take great pride in being a source of comfort and relief during these unprecedented times.