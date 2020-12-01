Joel Anderson Wins Supervisor Race, District 2

Former State Senator Joel Anderson has officially been elected to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, District 2.

The San Diego Registrar of Voters called all of the races in San Diego County, including the race for the County Board of Supervisors for District 2.

Joel Anderson declared victory over Steve Vaus on Dec. 3, as the San Diego County Registrar of Voters certified results of their close county Board of Supervisors race.

“I am grateful to have earned the trust and support of the residents of East County to represent them on the county Board of Supervisors,” Anderson said. “I also want to recognize Supervisor Dianne Jacob the longest-serving county supervisor, for 28 years of dedicated service to East County.”

Results stayed the same as recent days — with Anderson edging Poway Mayor Vaus by 282 votes of nearly 290,000 cast.

Anderson added: “I am looking forward to working with all of my new board colleagues in addressing the myriad of issues impacting the 2nd District and all of San Diego County.”

The “official final results” posted by the Registrar of Voters showed a countywide turnout of 83.5%.

Final presidential results in San Diego County showed Joe Biden beating Donald Trump by 364,000 votes — 60.2% to 37.5%

Republican Darrell Issa returned to the House with a 53.7% to 46.3% victory over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in the 50th District.