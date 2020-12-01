Important Message from Task Force

Only You and Santa Will Know If You’ve Been Naughty or Nice!

If we all do our best to protect ourselves, our family & friends and our fellow residents during Christmas and New Years, we can greatly reduce the surge of COVID-19 we are experiencing.

From Dec. 5 through Dec. 19, 47 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents of Borrego Springs! In the 15 days before that, only seven new cases were confirmed. This surge is widespread throughout San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial Counties, and is still increasing as indicated by increases in the percentage of positive tests and increases in hospitalizations. 6,668 COVID patients are hospitalized, and 1,403 are in ICU beds.

As of Dec. 15, there were only 204 ICU beds available in the three counties combined.

We can protect ourselves during the Holidays by following key recommendations:

∙ Avoid travel and hosting guests

∙ Gather only with people who are members of your immediate household ∙ Exercise without mixing with members of other households

∙ Wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of separation from members of other households

The Regional Stay-At-Home Order (https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp

content/uploads/2020/12/12.3.20-Stay-at-Home-Order-ICU-Scenario.pdf) contains a more complete set of mandates and guidance.

Nonetheless, some of us may get sick. If you develop symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who is sick, take this assessment to see if you should get tested:

https://landing.google.com/screener/covid19?source=google .

You can register for these upcoming test dates: Borrego Health on Dec. 30, Jan. 8, Jan. 22; and CalFire on Jan. 4. To register, call 760-767-5051 for Borrego Health; or

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/ 2019-nCoV/testing.html for CalFire 2-4 days before (not earlier) the test date, and registration closes about 5 pm the day before testing.

If you get sick, stay home except for medical care, tell your close contacts, stay in a separate room from members of your household, and take care of yourself by resting, staying hydrated, and taking over-the-counter medications to treat symptoms.

If we practice COVID safety for the next two weeks, we should knock down the current surge in cases in Borrego Springs. By slowing the spread, fewer Borregans will become ill before vaccination ends this pandemic.