Desert Pantry Grocery Delivery

Manager Rodger Gucwa has announced that the Desert Pantry will begin home delivery of groceries Dec. 11 from noon to 5 p.m.

On his Facebook post to the Borrego Springs 92004 page, he is taking suggestions on what days and times they should deliver to folks. With the recent surge in cases of COVID-19, it is a great thing for the Borrego community.

To order, go to desertpantry.com and click on the "Mercado" sign, listing about 80% of what they have on the shelves.

If you are unable to find items you would like to purchase, call the Desert Pantry at

"Thank you for your interest and support. All of us at Desert Pantry are grateful to be a part of this amazing community, and we want to help," Gucwa said.