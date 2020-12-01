CVB - Borrego Closed

Community Valley Bank in Borrego Springs is closed until further notice due to "current stage of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a notice posted by the bank.

"We will notify our customers on a tentative re-open date, but one has not been determined at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience but the health of our staff and our customers is our priority."

The following banking services are currently available:

- ATMs: For deposits and withdrawals

- Online Banking/Mobile Banking: Includes Mobile Deposit option

Nearest open CVB branches:

- Brawley Branch - #760-344-7771

- Julian Branch - #760-765-0852

Update: CVB Borrego could possibly reopen on Monday Dec. 14.