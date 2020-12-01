Viewpoint: Restaurant Closures

Getting closed down again is really quite a blow, particularly at this time of year.

Borrego Springs has done such an exemplary job of stopping the spread of COVID-19, but unfortunately gets lumped in with other communities and counties in Southern California that have not done as good a job of stopping the spread of the virus.

This hurts our business, but it really hurts our employees just before Christmas, a time when worrying about money will mean less gifts under the tree.

We will be closing the Coyote Steakhouse and furloughing staff, the Red Ocotillo will remain open offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

We do not like being closed down, but we realize that it may help to save lives. We hope that a vaccine will make its way to our community ASAP and we can all get back to life as usual.

David Leibert & Cindy Wood

– Owners of Palms at Indian Head, Red Ocotillo