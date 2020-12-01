De Anza's Annual Gala

With all the coronavirus problems, de Anza Golf Club still managed to stage their annual gala dinner, which is in its 64th year, and is the traditional opener to their season.

The guests were seated outside at a safe distance from each other and all looked very elegant, with the shimmering lights, music and heaters.

De Anza General Manager Ramien Shalizi said, "I'm glad we were able to create an outside space with social distancing." He went on to say, "the event went very well with the chef putting on a great meal, and it was good to see so many members enjoying themselves."

Shalizi told the Sun that the membership is strong and growing, which was a surprise given the current COVID-19 situation. Most of the Canadian members renewed even when some of them are not able to get to Borrego because of the border restrictions. With new golf members joining, the outlook for the club looked good, and everyone was looking forward to the season, COVID and all.