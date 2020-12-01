Chamber of Commerce Updates

New Interns: We want to thank our new BVA Hospitality Interns Maria Arias and Tateanna Berry, Juniors at Borrego Springs High School. Because of the new guidelines Maria and Tateanna will be back at the Chamber in January.

Chamber supports the community cleanup organized monthly by Lynn Pierce back in 2007. Once a month, this "dedicated band of trash haters" work their magic around Borrego Springs. If you would like to join them please call Lynn at 760-767-5711. We can't thank them enough!

Chamber Farmers Market: Is open Friday. The market just passed its first County Agriculture inspection with flying colors. Inspections happen regularly and we never know when.

**However, it was pointed out that dogs must be kept on leashes of no more than six-feet. In the past with the smaller market no one seemed to care, but as the market grows that means more people and we don't want any accidents.

**Please remember this is a Chamber managed event, so what shoppers do in the market corridor is under the guidelines of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce.

**OPEN. This Friday we should have a new vendor selling fish. Please give him time when setting up because an inspector will be there to make sure all is in compliance.

**Please follow masks and social distancing guidelines.