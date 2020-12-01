RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

By Francoise Rhodes 

Chamber Holiday Greetings

 

As 2020 comes to a close, many of us are breathing a sigh of relief. Not that we won’t be experiencing frustration, confusion and sadness in 2021 (let’s be realistic), but we do have strong signs of hope that will help in the healing of our minds and bodies and that we can look to as a positive.

Oh behalf of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors – President Clint Brandin, Vice President Ramien Shalizi, Secretary Debbie Woollet, Treasurer Mary Purvis, and Directors Harry Turner, Brad Tidwell, Carol Brandin, Erica Atmaca and Kirit Patel, we send you heartfelt holiday wishes, thank you for your support this past year and may 2021 be filled with good health and happiness for you and your family.

Françoise Rhodes, Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com borregochamberdirector@gmail.com

#embraceborrego

