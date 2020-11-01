RSS

Borrego Sun

Limited Stay-at-Home Order

Effective Nov. 21 until Dec. 21

 

Last updated 11/19/2020 at 3:39pm



Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a limited stay-at-home order, effective Nov. 21, 10 p.m. until Dec. 21, 5 a.m. for all California counties in the purple tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which affects 41 of the state's 58 counties.

This order may be extended or revised as needed. This is the same order issued back in March.

All gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households cease between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for those activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure or required by law.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also updated its guidance for Thanksgiving, recommending people to stay home and avoid traveling amid the case surge.

For more information, visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/limited-stay-at-home-order.aspx

