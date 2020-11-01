RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Student Scholarships Available for Conservation Research

 

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 12:09pm



Anza-Borrego Foundation offers two research scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students conducting field studies within southwestern deserts and the Peninsular Ranges of southern California. The focus of our two conservation grants is ornithology field studies and field studies in ecology, systematics, evolutionary biology, and conservation biology.

The application deadline for the 2021 grant cycle is Dec. 15. Guidelines are available on our website.

ABF is the official non-profit partner of the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. ABF’s mission is to protect and preserve the natural landscapes, wildlife habitat, and cultural heritage of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Borrego Sun
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
