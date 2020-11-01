Distressed Men Rescued

Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector successfully rescued three men on Nov. 3, according to a press release.

The rescue was initiated at 8:40 p.m., when El Centro Sector Radio Communications Dispatch received a distress call from an undocumented individual who had unlawfully entered the United States. The man stated that he and two others needed help and were no longer able to walk. Border Patrol agents began a rescue operation provided only with GPS coordinates from the phone call.

At around 10:25 p.m., agents located and rescued the three men near Ocotillo. The agents determined that all three men — two from Mexico and one from Guatemala — were undocumented and one of them had placed the distress call. The subjects denied medical attention and were transported to the El Centro Sector immigration rally point where they were sent back to Mexico.