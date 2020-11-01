RSS

Veterans Day Observance

 

Last updated 11/10/2020 at 1:27pm



In observance of Veterans Day Wednesday Nov. 11, the American Legion Post 853 will provide a brief memorial service to include a prayer by Chaplain Larry Hofer, a rifle team salute and Taps played to end the observance, taking place at Christmas Circle, 11 a.m. Post 853 Commander Rick Dobbins will preside over the event with rifle team members Ed Cate, Kenny Mickelson and John Sherrill. The bugler for Taps is Tim Kight. The Scout Car and M-102 Howitzer will be present and under the care of Bob Scribner.



