RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Biden, Harris Victorious

Fight Not Over, Trump Plans to Sue

 

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 11:58am

In a whirlwind of anticipation and emotions with tensions growing each day, former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been elected, President and Vice President, respectively, of the United States of America.

After securing Nevada and Pennsylvania early this morning, Biden secured 20 electoral votes, pushing him past the necessary 270 to win, defeating President Donald Trump. Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

However, amid the ongoing celebrations across the country, the fight is far from over. President Donald Trump made it clear in a statement he will not concede, and said, "Beginning Monday (Nov. 9), our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser