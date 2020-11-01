2020 Election: Who's Running for What?

The election of 2020 is here, and has been dubbed as one of the most monumental and important elections in our lifetime. With the hopes of much needed change, stakes are surely high. Voters in 34 states will also be electing U.S. senators this year, while many are hoping to turn some states over. Remember to vote in this year’s election!

Presidential/Vice

This will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election. This election is an indirect election in which citizens registered to vote in one of the 50 states cast ballots not directly for those offices, but instead for members of the Electoral College. Four candidates (those shown below) have qualified to appear on enough state ballots to win a majority – at least 270 electoral votes. Seven other candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot in five states or more.

The inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021.

Listed in alphabetical order, along with their party affiliation and running mates.

- Joseph R. Biden (D) – President | Kamala D. Harris (D) – Vice President

- Howie Hawkins (G) – President | Angela Nicole Walker (G) – Vice President

- Jo Jorgensen (L) – President | Spike Cohen (L) – Vice President

- Donald J. Trump (R) – President | Michael R. Pence (R) – Vice President

CA 50th District

California’s 50th congressional district encompasses the central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a small part of Riverside County. This area includes Santee, Lakeside, Poway, Ramona, La Mesa, Alpine, Winter Gardens, Borrego Springs and Spring Valley. The 50th District seat has been left vacant, after Duncan Hunter resigned and no special election was held.

- Darrell Issa (R)

- Ammar Campa-Najjar (D)

Borrego Water District

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Borrego Water District Board of Directors. Of the three Borrego Springs races (Borrego Springs Fire Protection District and Borrego Springs Unified School District), only the BWD is an election.

- Tammy Baker

- Bruce Burgener

- Diane Johnson