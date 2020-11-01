RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

SDCWA Meeting: Borrego Community Forum

Sustaining San Diego County's Water Future

 

Last updated 11/3/2020 at 9:41am

Mark your calendars for a virtual event/meeting regarding the proposed regional conveyance system, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday Nov. 5.

- Learn about route alternatives the San Diego County Water Authority's Board of Directors is studying to secure San Diego County's future water supplies.

- Expert panel discusses key issues pertaining to Borrego Springs

- Understand more about the proposed Regional Conveyance System

- Questions, answers and next steps

RSVP at sdcwa@sdcwa.org for online attendance details.


Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

