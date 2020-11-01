"It's Finally Over"

No more TV commercials, no more opening up your mailbox to 20 different mailers from candidates, no more political signs, the 2020 election has come to a close, sort of. At the time of writing this, 64.4% of the votes have been counted in San Diego County, and over 95% of the votes have been counted at the State. While some races are too close to call, it looks like there will be three new members on the Board of Supervisors.

I look forward to working with Nora Vargas, Terra Lawson-Remer and either Joel Anderson or Steve Vaus (race too close to call at this point when op-ed was submitted). While there’s a lot of excitement around elections, my priorities will not change, no matter who my colleagues are.

2020 has been a year unlike any other. The County has dipped into its reserves for the first time in a very long time. One of my top priorities will be replenishing that reserve back to what it used to be. There are currently 200,000 San Diegans still out of work and many businesses barely hanging on. I’m going to continue to fight to open businesses and get people back to work, safely. I believe we can do it, people want to do it, we just need to give them the chance.

Finally, my last focus will be the same as it’s been for the first two years in office, streets, roads, infrastructure and safety. We must provide those four necessities to all San Diegans, no matter if you live in the city or unincorporated area.

I am glad to see the 2020 election in the rearview, now it’s time to get back to work!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor