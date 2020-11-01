Borrego Springs Senior Center 2020 Fundraising Drive

Dear Neighbors and Friends,

We are reaching out in our annual fundraising campaign to ask you for your help. It has never been more important than now. We are witnessing a well-documented explosion in the numbers of older Americans. We were already suffering from isolation, loneliness and food insecurity. The pandemic has made these issues more acute and chronic at the same time.

In 2019, the Senior Center staff and volunteers delivered over 6,000 meals to homebound elders in our community. We believe that in many cases, if not all, these meals were the majority of the quality nutrition available to these senior citizens. During 2020, we will more than double the number of freshly prepared and frozen meals delivered. Our meals are delicious and nutritionally balanced, and are delivered to those who qualify at no charge.

In partnership with others, we also have launched a new transportation program, called Let’s Go Borrego or Vamos Borrego, which reimburses riders for mileage for medically related trips. For more information about Let’s Go Borrego, call 760-237-8205.

Won’t you join us in this effort to sustain our community? Please reach deep and donate to this crucial effort. Your contribution is fully tax deductible. The Borrego Springs Youth and Senior Center Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit corporation. (Federal ID # 23-7155196).

Please visit our website at borregoseniorcenter.org and our Facebook page. It’s not often that we all have such a clear-cut chance to make a big difference for our neighbors. Please stand with your community and make a contribution today.

Sincerely,

– Dan Wright, President of the Board of Directors

Lynne Vasquez, Executive Director

Board Members: Barbara Stephenson, Joan Gustavsen, Mary-Helen Prince, Nancy Wright, Kathy Jorgensen and Betty Schubert