"At Your Home for the Holidays"

Enjoy a fun-filled family holiday program that includes warm holiday favorites and fun sing-along tunes with feature presentations from favorite Live On Stage artists like Sons of Serendip, Celtic Angels, Sultans of String and Tajci Cameron. The show is available from Friday Dec. 4 to Sunday Dec. 6 is free, approximately 90 minutes long, and you can watch at your convenience as many times as you like. Concert Information: http://www.BorregoConcerts.org.