RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

"At Your Home for the Holidays"

 

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 11:45am



Enjoy a fun-filled family holiday program that includes warm holiday favorites and fun sing-along tunes with feature presentations from favorite Live On Stage artists like Sons of Serendip, Celtic Angels, Sultans of String and Tajci Cameron. The show is available from Friday Dec. 4 to Sunday Dec. 6 is free, approximately 90 minutes long, and you can watch at your convenience as many times as you like. Concert Information: http://www.BorregoConcerts.org.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 11/25/2020 09:16