Expressions in the Abstract exhibit returned to the Borrego Art Institute for a fourth year. This exhibit featured abstract art from wall art to sculptures by outstanding artists –Stu Bailey, Kat Green, Gerald Patrick, John Richen and Don Reedy.

Due to COVID-19 taking a toll on many events, this was no different. The opening reception on Oct. 31 was outdoors with a limited number of guests allowed in the gallery at one time.