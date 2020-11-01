2021 ABF Photo Contest

Share your love of Anza-Borrego by entering your best shots in the annual Anza-Borrego Foundation Photo Contest! Entries will be accepted from Nov. 1 to Dec. 7. Photos may be from any year, so not to worry if you didn’t get to visit the Park this year.

Contest categories include: Plants, Animals, Landscapes, People, Black & White and Cell Phone Photos, all taken in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Top submissions will be invited to a second round of judging, and winners displayed at the Borrego Art Institute.

For rules and details, visit: https://theabf.org/photocontest/

For more information, contact Briana Puzzo at briana@theabf.org or call 760-465-2604.

Round 1: Submit Online Open to all. It’s FREE!

- Upload your photograph(s) before the Dec. 7 deadline

- Submit up to 10 photos per person

- Our five judges review all submissions, selecting photos they feel are the best of the best.

- Those that are selected from the initial review will be asked to submit a printed photograph to Round 2.

- All online submissions will be eligible for Online People’s Choice Award

Round 2: Submit Prints By invite only. $5/photo

- Selected photos will receive an invitation to move onto Round 2. Submissions must be printed, mounted and delivered to ABF by Jan. 20, 2021

- Photographers must submit a $5/photo processing fee

- Judges will review printed photos in-person to determine the place winners and honorable mentions in each category.

- Winners will be displayed at Borrego Art Institute in Borrego Springs, Feb. 6 – 28, 2021. (All Round -2 entries will be available to view at the gallery).

- All winners will be eligible for People’s Choice Award