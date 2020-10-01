Borrego Springs Unified School District

The Meal Service Schedule that has been in place since March 2020 has changed. Students who return to campus will receive breakfast and lunch at school on the days they are on campus, and breakfast and lunch for their non-campus days will be sent home with them at the end of the day. Meals for Monday will be included with the Friday meals.

For students who continue with distance learning, meals are available for home delivery, Tuesday to Friday, if desired. Please let the Food Service Department know if you would like to have meals delivered to home by calling 760-767-5333, ext. 223.

Meal Pickup will also be available at the Elementary School from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday to Friday. Meals from the BSUSD Food Service Department continue to be available to ALL children, age 18 and younger.