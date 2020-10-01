RSS

Borrego Sun

Gang Member Arrested

 

Last updated 10/28/2020 at 12:27pm



Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member on Oct. 8, according to a press release.

The incident occurred at 7:08 p.m., when a private taxi approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

One of the passengers of the taxi presented a Lawful Permanent Resident Card, which agents believed belonged to someone else. The taxi was then referred to secondary inspection for further investigation.

During the secondary inspection, agents confirmed that the man was an imposter attempting use another individual’s document as his own. It was revealed that the man, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is a documented Sureño gang member with a prior conviction for 8 USC 1326, Illegal Re-Entry into the United States.

The man also has an extensive criminal history with multiple convictions, including but not limited to: Participate: Criminal Street Gang and Assault with Deadly Weapon, for which he received a five-year prison sentence out of Orange County.

The man will be prosecuted for 8 USC 1326 illegal entry after deportation, a felony. He is currently being held in federal custody pending criminal prosecution.

