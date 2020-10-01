Agents Seize Meth

El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents seized over 16 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate events.

The first incident occurred Sept. 26, at approximately 9:50 a.m., when a commercial passenger bus approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. Agents directed the bus to enter the secondary inspection area for an immigration inspection of its passengers.

While in secondary inspection, agents noticed a man who appeared nervous and stuttering during his immigration interview. Agents asked for and received consent to pat down this person for safety reasons. During the pat down, agents felt a stiff canvas like material strapped to this leg. The man admitted to having illegal drugs strapped to his thigh, and he was arrested and taken to the detention area for further processing. The substance inside the package tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the meth was 1.14 pounds with an estimated value of $2,565.

The man, 28, was a United States citizen, and he, along with the narcotics were turned over to the Border Crimes Suppression Team.

The second incident occurred Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m., when an individual near a campsite in Westmorland waved down a Border Patrol agent. The person said that a man driving a red off-road vehicle had abandoned a backpack and drove off as soon as he saw a marked Border Patrol vehicle approaching.

Agents discovered multiple plastic wrapped packages inside the backpack, and took it to the Highway 86 checkpoint for processing. The substance inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 15.147 pounds with an estimated value of $34,081.