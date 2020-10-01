March 25, 1954 – Nov. 11, 2019

Marck Owen Vaught, a State Park Ranger for Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, passed away in his Coleville, California home on Nov. 11, 2019 after a long-time battle with leukemia.

Marck was a dedicated to park service, and did so for 34 years in various locations in California. Marck was born to Floydine and Luke Vaught on March 25, 1954. He is survived by his wife, Maria; his children, Jessica, Jeremy and Keri; and his three brothers, Mike, Pat and Kelly.

Marck was a devoted husband, father and friend. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, being with friends and family; and especially enjoyed his dogs.

He touched the lives of many people and maintained his sense of humor all the way to the end. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A celebration of Life is scheduled for Nov. 7 at Sacred Mountain at 2323 Farmer Road, Julian, California.

A Facebook link is below for those wishing to RSVP:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2625272607752680/

Donations may be offered at the American Cancer Society.