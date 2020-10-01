Round Up Treasures at the Bargain Barn

The sweltering temperatures may keep many folks indoors but the volunteers at the American Legion's Bargain Barn have been hard at work In the summer heat preparing for the grand re-opening this Friday and Saturday, October 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The re-opening will feature a huge sale of 50% off everything in the Barn with some items marked down to 75% off!

What started as a simple flea market at the end of Avenida Sureste has grown exponentially through the years. Thanks to generous community donations and the hard work of many volunteers the Bargain Barn now boasts a total of eight buildings on that same 3/4 acre site.

However, it's not the structures that are impressive it's what's inside! Manager Sue Kight loves to sort through the donations that come through the door.

"We find all kinds of treasures," Sue tells us. "You name it, we've got it and I'm not kidding – we have it."

Volunteer Betty Dean echoes "As you're going through the stuff you go 'Wow, this is something I've never see before!'"

Some amazing finds from the past include a woman's Western saddle, a rare bible from the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition and a small diamond and ruby necklace.

Merchandise spans the gamut with clothing for all ages, linens, housewares, electronics, artwork, furniture, camping gear, crafting supplies, holiday decor, and volunteer Tim Kight's favorite – vinyl.

"I love the records," he said. "We had one major donation of over 2,000 records that most of it was jazz. I have a turntable set up and speakers so we can play some of these records and bring back some of the old tunes."

Volunteer Marjorie Schuessler is a bookworm at heart and wants to pass that passion on to children. "I think reading's important and I try to pull out the kids books so they can get to them and we mark those real cheap because we want kids to read."

While it's always good to find a bargain, it's also good to give back to the community. The proceeds from the Bargain Barn help fund veteran and active military programs along with programs in Borrego Springs including the Senior Center, elementary, middle, and high school scholarship awards, Christmas Circle Park and the Food Pantry just to name a few.

Note that during this time of COVID-19, anyone who wants to shop the Bargain Barn MUST wear a mask, even if you're outside the buildings. Hand sanitizer will be available for shoppers inside the Barn. Get yer "giddy-up" and corral some great deals at the Bargain Barn!