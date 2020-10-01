Americanism Essay Contest Winners

Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) sponsors an Americanism Essay Contest for students. Winners receive $50.

The Americanism Essay Contest encourages participants to learn about the fundamental rights and freedoms we enjoy today. Different themes are chosen for each year.

The Borrego Springs American Legion Auxiliary Unit #853 would like to acknowledge the following winners of the contest:

Fifth Grade First Place Winner: Jorge Torres Arias. Jorge will receive a Certificate of Participation along with a cash prize.

Ninth Grade First Place Winner: Julio Medina. Julio will also receive a Certificate of Participation along with a cash prize.

Eleventh Grade First Place Winner: Laurynn Strate. Laurynn will receive a Certificate of Participation along with a cash prize. Laurynn also won Department of California Second Place and will be recognized with a Certificate and $250. Additionally, she was awarded an Educational Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 for college. Laurynn was represented as our Girls State recipient, as well.

A Certificate of Participation was awarded to Andres Reyes.

Congratulations to our winners and participants! We are proud of your efforts that show respect and set positive examples of living as patriotic citizens.

– JoAnn Maiter,

Americanism Chair