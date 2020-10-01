Julian Chamber of Commerce Awards

Each year the Julian Chamber of Commerce and the Julian Merchants Association host a picnic to announce winners of the Merchant Awards. Due to the pandemic, this year’s awards were announced via a video posted on Facebook. Presented by the Chamber President, Michael Hart, and co-hosted by Robin Boland, the video was a great alternative to meeting in person.

Below is a list of this year’s award recipients

Business Excellence Awards were given to:

Apple Alley Lake Cuyamaca Recreation District

- Crow and Lilac Menghini Winery

- Don’s Market Mom’s Pie House

- Fort Cross Mountain Gypsy

- Jeremy’s on the Hill Orchard Hill Country Inn

- Julian Beer Company Quecho

- Julian Cider Mill Regulars Wanted

- Julian Farm and Orchard Soups n’ Such

- Julian Market & Deli The Cooler

- Julian Mining Company Warm Hearth

- Julian Pie Company California Wolf Center

- Julian Tea and Cottage Arts Wynola Junction

- Kathy’s Dress Shop Wynola Pizza

Those given a Volunteer Award were:

- Brian Kramer

- Keith Krawiec

- Butch Paddock

- Kim Simas

- Carol Galley

- Sherry Pope

- Claire Grindall

- Stacey Fraser

- Dana Pettersen

- Steve Uram

- Doreen Cross

- Tawyna Pitman

- Hilary Ward

- Teresa Stitson-Keller

- Jonna Waite

- Tracy Turner

- Julie Degenfelder

- Tyler Stamets

- Kathy Enloe

The Civic Awards were given to the following groups/organizations:

- Julian Community Heritage Foundation Julian News

- Julian’s Little Free Pantry Julian Pathways, Inc.

- Community United Methodist Church of Julian

- American Legion Post 468 & Sons of the American Legion

- Fire Safe Council Mountain Manna

- Julian Beer Company SDGE

- Julian Hard Cider Triangle Club

- Julian Market & Deli Julian Woman’s Club

This year, the Julian Chamber of Commerce offered visitors an opportunity to vote for their favorite Julian businesses. The following received the Visitors Choice Awards:

- Apple Alley

- Kathy’s Dress Shop

- Blue Door Winery

- Miner’s Diner

- Crow & Lilac Mountain Gypsy

- Jeremy’s on the Hill

- Orchard Hill Country Inn

- Julian Café Quecho

- Julian Candy Basket Quinn Knives

- Julian Cider Mill

- Regulars Wanted

- Julian Farm and Orchard Volcan Mountain Winery

- Julian Pie Company

- Warm Hearth

- Julian Tea and Cottage Arts

The Rising Star President’s Award was given to the newest Julian restaurant, Regulars Wanted. Mark Boland received the Volunteer of the Year Award for his tireless volunteer efforts for the community. Kathy’s Dress Shop received the Community’s Choice Award while the Visitor’s Choice Award was given to Orchard Hill Inn and Julian Tea and Cottage Arts. The Merchant of the Year was awarded to Scott Brown from Don’s Market for keeping the community informed about available products and keeping items stocked amid the pandemic.