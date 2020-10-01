ABDNHA’s Birds & Blooms Garden Shop opens for the desert season on Friday Oct. 16. Hours will be Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., located at 652 Palm Canyon Drive, adjacent to the ABDNHA Desert Nature Center and Desert Botanical Garden, west of Carlee’s restaurant. Manager Robin Halford is the author of the three-volume series, “Hiking in Anza-Borrego Desert, Half-Day Hikes.” Tailored to your needs, recommendations are Robin’s specialty – from a specially blended bird seed “Borrego’s Best Wild Bird Seed,” to recommendations for birdfeeders, bird books, or hikes. Native and other desert-adapted plants are available in one-gallon size. You may call in if you have a plant request at 760-767-5560. A plant sale is planned for Nov. 7.