RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Birds & Blooms Garden Shop

 

Last updated 10/14/2020 at 1:51pm



ABDNHA’s Birds & Blooms Garden Shop opens for the desert season on Friday Oct. 16. Hours will be Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., located at 652 Palm Canyon Drive, adjacent to the ABDNHA Desert Nature Center and Desert Botanical Garden, west of Carlee’s restaurant. Manager Robin Halford is the author of the three-volume series, “Hiking in Anza-Borrego Desert, Half-Day Hikes.” Tailored to your needs, recommendations are Robin’s specialty – from a specially blended bird seed “Borrego’s Best Wild Bird Seed,” to recommendations for birdfeeders, bird books, or hikes. Native and other desert-adapted plants are available in one-gallon size. You may call in if you have a plant request at 760-767-5560. A plant sale is planned for Nov. 7.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser