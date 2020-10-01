COVID-19: Tier Change?

The coronavirus pandemic continues to loom, as many are trying to find normality once again. However, with certain restrictions, and no sign of a tier change just yet, many wonder, how long will this go on?

San Diego County remains in the red tier, and there has not been an update yet of moving into the orange tier. The county has 50,551 confirmed cases and 826 deaths.

The number of cases in California continue to rise with over 857,000 and the death toll at 16,581.

The United States has over 8 million cases and the death toll has risen to nearly 220,000, as of Oct. 12, 8 a.m.

October 11:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 50,551. Deaths: 826.

- Mandatory requirements for all gatherings:

-Gatherings that include more than three households are prohibited;

-All gatherings must be held outside. Attendees may go inside to use the restrooms;

-Seating must provide at least six-feet of distance between different households;

-Gatherings should be two hours or less;

-When gathering, face coverings must be worn in accordance with CDPH Guidance;

-Singing, chanting and shouting are strongly discouraged

October 10:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 50,143. Deaths: 825.

October 9:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 49,823. Deaths: 821.

October 8:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 49,446. Deaths: 819.

October 7:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 49,175. Deaths: 813.

October 6:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 48,821. Deaths: 806.

- San Diego County remains in the red tier, with the state-calculated, adjusted rate at 6.5 per 100,000 residents. This is down from 6.7 in the last data update. The unadjusted rate is 7.0, down from 7.2. The next assessment is Oct. 13.

October 5:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 48,660. Deaths: 803.

October 4:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 48,436. Deaths: 803.

- Julian has 15 cases, and Borrego Springs, 17.

October 3:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 48,200. Deaths: 798.

October 2:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 47,791. Deaths: 794.

October 1:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 47,485. Deaths: 792.

- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19.

September 30:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 47,180. Deaths: 783.

- Four walk-in COVID-19 testing sites will open dedicated to school personnel only, and are free with no appointment required. First two sites will open Oct. 1 in Chula Vista and San Diego.

- Effective Oct. 1, grades K – 12 can be tested at a county-coordinated testing site. Visit 211SanDiego.org or call 211. Parental consent will be required for children under 12.

- San Diego County District 1 Supervisor Greg Cox announced that more than 100 county playgrounds have reopened with guidelines in place.

- House of Representatives pass $2.2 trillion HEROES Act, which includes a second round of stimulus checks. However, it is expected to be rejected in the Senate.

September 29:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 46,985. Deaths: 781.

- State health officials released weekly data, which would determine where counties would fall under the state’s reopening blueprint. San Diego County remains in the red tier (substantial). The county’s adjusted case rate was 6.7 per 100,000 residents. The county’s positivity rate was 3.5, which qualifies for the orange tier (moderate).

September 28:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 46,734. Deaths: 776.

* Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov.

* Please note: Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, Oct. 12 8 a.m.