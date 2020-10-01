COVID-19: San Diego Avoids Purple Tier, Barely... Again

Many continue to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic still looming, taking a toll on businesses and people’s everyday lives. The teeter-totter thinking of “will we go back to the most restrictive tier?” or “when are we going to reopen more businesses?” continues, as the case rates are still making its way, growing more and more everyday.

San Diego County avoided the purple tier for another week, after the state’s latest assessment, as the case rate per 100,000 residents rose to 7.0. District 4 County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county “dodged a bullet,” and urges everyone to continue to follow the guidelines and wear their face coverings.

The county has 54,583 confirmed cases and 870 deaths. The next state assessment took place after print.

In California, there are over 909,000 cases with the death toll nearing 17,400. Many counties have been pushed back, and are having to rethink how to open back up safely.

With a vaccine said to likely not be adapted until 2021, a big breakthrough has been made, after the FDA approved remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, as the first full approved treatment for COVID-19. The details of who will receive the vaccine and the cost has not been released yet.

The United States has over 8.7 million cases and the death toll is over 225,000, as of Oct. 26, 8 a.m.

These numbers also include those who have recovered. This is the total of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

UPDATE: As of Oct. 28, San Diego County avoided the purple tier for another week, remaining in the red tier with the state assessed case rate at 6.5.

October 25:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 54,583. Deaths: 870.

- County will be assessed again Oct. 27, and the metrics will determine if San Diego County will be headed back to the purple tier.

October 24:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 54,314. Deaths: 868.

October 23:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 53,928. Deaths: 867.

October 22:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 53,498. Deaths: 866.

- FDA approves remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, as the first fully approved treatment for COVID-19.

October 21:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 53,263. Deaths: 863.

- In San Diego County, parks with an overall capacity fewer than 15,000 can resume limited operations when the county is in the orange tier. Capacity will be capped, only outdoor attractions can open and ticket sales will be limited to visitors in the same county.

- Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says the county “dodged a bullet.” Also notes the high volume of testing in the county has resulted in an adjusted case rate that keeps San Diego in current stage of reopening.

October 20:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 53,000. Deaths: 857.

- San Diego County avoids falling back into the purple tier with its case rate per 100,000 residents rising to 7.0. The county remains in the red tier. The next assessment will be Oct. 27.

- California will allow fans to attend outdoor professional sporting events in areas at less risk.

October 19:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 52,735. Deaths: 853.

- Governor Gavin Newsom shared plans about how the state will distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available. He said that the state will have its own independent review and stating that a widespread vaccine may not be available until next year.

October 18:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 52,355. Deaths: 853.

October 17:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 51,982. Deaths: 853.

October 16:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 51,781. Deaths: 850.

- An impromptu news briefing was held by county public health officials to discuss San Diego County’s rising case numbers. This could push the county back into the purple tier with the spike in case rates, according to San Diego County District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

- In order to change the course, officials say to avoid gatherings, wear face masks, wash your hands, and stay home if you feel COVID-19 symptoms. Employers are urged to allow employees to telecommute wherever possible.

October 15:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 51,470. Deaths: 847.

October 14:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 51,327. Deaths: 844.

- New metric was added: Health Equity Metric, which is based on the Healthy Places Index. Each community receives a Healthy Places Index score. - The score is based on eight healthy community conditions that include economic, education, transportation, social, neighborhood, housing, clean environment, and healthcare. This new metric will not move the county back a tier.

- San Diego Board of Supervisors vote to reallocate some unspent CARES Act Funding, which includes $3.8 million going to the county’s Test, Trace and Treat program.

- District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher stated county is working with districts about standardizing information about what schools are open and what each district is doing.

October 13:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 51,046. Deaths: 840.

- San Diego County remains in Tier 2 with an adjusted case rate of 6.8, after the state’s weekly assessment of county metrics. (The state asses every Tuesday). The previous case rate was 6.5.

- Testing positivity percentage remains the same as the previous Tuesday with 3.5%. Metric meets the requirement to move to Tier 3, however, the county cannot advance until the case rate and equity metric satisfy the requirements.

October 12:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 50,746. Deaths: 826.

* Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov.

* Please note: Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, Oct. 26 8 a.m.