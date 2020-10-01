RSS

Fifth Annual East County Junk Trail

 

The Fifth Annual East County Junk Trail is scheduled for Saturday Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here’s the lowdown: Print your map (www.eastcountyjunktrail.com, Facebook: @eastcountyjunktrail, Instagram:

@ecjunktrail) and hit the road! Eleven stops on the trail. Mid-Century Modern, Antiques, Vintage treasures, Raffle, Prizes and more. Something for everyone! So grab your friends and go treasure hunting.(Psst... our local The House of Borrego Springs is at The Red Caboose stop #8) Happy treasure hunting.



