Woman Arrested For Smuggling Meth

A woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine in her vehicle by Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint on Aug. 23.

At approximately 7:44 a.m., the woman approached the checkpoint in a black Nissan Versa. During initial inspection, a Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle and it was waived to secondary inspection.

There, agents discovered 60 bundles wrapped in black electrical tape hidden inside of the vehicle’s floorboards, back seat, and rocker panels.

The meth weighed about 148.61 pounds, with an estimated value of $334,372.

The woman, a United States citizen, was arrested and escorted to the detention area for further processing. She was then turned over to the DEA.