DirectoryAboutContact

SubscribeSign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Woman Arrested For Smuggling Meth

 
  Share   Tweet

Last updated 9/8/2020 at 10:19am



A woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine in her vehicle by Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint on Aug. 23.

At approximately 7:44 a.m., the woman approached the checkpoint in a black Nissan Versa. During initial inspection, a Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle and it was waived to secondary inspection.

There, agents discovered 60 bundles wrapped in black electrical tape hidden inside of the vehicle’s floorboards, back seat, and rocker panels.

The meth weighed about 148.61 pounds, with an estimated value of $334,372.

The woman, a United States citizen, was arrested and escorted to the detention area for further processing. She was then turned over to the DEA.

 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Borrego Sun

707 Christmas Circle
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338
Email: editorialsun@gmail.com

© 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020