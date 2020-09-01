We Remember...

Never forget the day that America was at a standstill. A day the nation united as one, after the horrific series of coordinated terrorist attacks.

Today we honor those who have passed, and gave their lives to protect our citizens.

Let us never forget the innocent victims who were taken from us that day, the brave men and women who raced into the twin towers to save the lives of others, the heroes of United Flight 93 who without question saved lives through their heroic actions, and that even in our darkest hour we as a nation stood united to fight and win against those with evil in their hearts.

