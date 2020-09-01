Tips to Beat the Heat

- Slow down. Be your most physically active during the coolest part of the day, usually between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Pace yourself when engaging in physical activity.

- Stay indoors as much as possible. If air conditioning is not being used, stay on the lowest floor. Keep shades down and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

- Electric fans do not cool the air, but they do help sweat evaporate, which cools your body.

- Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath.

- Avoid using the oven.

- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s heat.

- Air out hot cars before getting into them.

- Never leave children or pets inside vehicles at any time, even with the windows cracked. Temperatures inside a vehicle can reach lethal levels no matter what the weather is like.

- Drink more fluids than usual even if you do not feel thirsty.

- Water is the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine; they make the heat’s effects on your body worse.

- Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein, which increases metabolic heat.

- Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.

- If you take diuretics, ask your physician about a lower dosage during hot weather.

- If it is safe to do so, leave windows open at night. Open windows on two sides to create cross ventilation.

- Place a piece of cardboard covered with aluminum foil in sunny windows to reflect sunlight and heat away from the house.

- Vacuum, clean or replace air filters regularly for maximum cooling efficiency.

- If affordable, install outdoor awnings or sunscreens.

- Call your physician if you feel you may be experiencing a heat-related illness.