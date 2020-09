Last updated 9/11/2020 at 10:17am

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR

MOUNTAINS...VALLEYS...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE APPLE AND

LUCERNE VALLEYS...

* WIND...Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph, gusts up to 55 mph possible in the windiest

locations. The winds for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys will

mostly be an issue for this afternoon with the stronger gusts to

around 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with poor

recovery tonight.

* TIMING...Noon today through 8 PM Wednesday. Strong north to

northeast winds will begin first in San Bernardino and Orange

counties, then spread southward this afternoon and into San

Diego County late this afternoon and tonight.

* OUTLOOK...Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend

with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for

Thursday into the weekend.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Instructions: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of wind...low relative humidity...and heat can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.