More Businesses to Re-open in SD County

Effective Aug. 31

After the announcement of the new metrics released by Governor Gavin Newsom on Aug. 28, San Diego County is on the "red tier."

In the red tier labeled "substantial risk level" classifies as "some non-essential indoor businesses operations are closed." However, some businesses can re-open with modifications.

As of Aug. 31, the following in the county can be done with modifications indoors:

- Gyms at a 10% capacity

- Places of worship, max. capacity of 25% or 100 people, whichever is lower

- Restaurants can have 100 people or 25% capacity, whichever is lower

- Museums, zoos, aquariums at 25% capacity indoors

- All retail: 50% capacity

- Hair salons, barbershops, and personal care services can reopen

- Wineries, outdoors only. Bars, breweries and distillers (without food served) remain closed.

To move tiers, counties will have a 21-day mandatory wait time between moves. On top pf that, they must meet metrics/sustain stability for two straight weeks. They will have to move one tier at a time, and will be assessed weekly.