Business Revitalization, Assistance Grant Program

Program Offers Businesses Up To $8,000

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has established the Business Revitalization and Assistance Grant Program, a grant initiative administered by Planning & Development Services that provides funding to small-business and commercial property owners in the unincorporated area of San Diego County to improve the front exterior of their buildings.

For permanent upgrades such as painting, landscaping, lighting and the addition of outdoor dining or workspace, qualifying applicants can be awarded up to $8,000 (registered historic properties are eligible for a grant of up to $12,000). Grant funds will be provided as a reimbursement. Applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15.

The goal of the grant program is to add value to the local economy and enhance the community experience by creating a positive visual impact and increasing customer traffic to community-based businesses in the unincorporated County.

Additionally, these funds are intended to assist businesses recover from impacts to their operations incurred from COVID-19 by helping them comply with current public health orders.

For more information on the application process, eligibility, and general grant guidelines, please visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/pds/BRAP.html.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Michael De La Rosa at (858) 495-5308 or Businessgrant@sdcounty.ca.gov.