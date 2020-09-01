"Blueprint for a Safer Economy" Announced

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Aug. 28, the launch of the "Blueprint for a Safer Economy."

In this plan, each county is assigned a color based on case rate and positivity rate. The colors determines how businesses can operate in the county.

To find the color of your county and what is open, visit covid19.ca.gov.

Purple Tier: Outdoor only with modifications

Red: Open indoor with modifications, max. capacity of 25%

Orange: Open indoors with modifications, max. capacity of 50%

Yellow: Open indoors with modifications