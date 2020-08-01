DirectoryAboutContact

Meth, Syringes, Pipe Seized

 
Last updated 8/28/2020 at 12:19pm



Two people were arrested at the Highway 86 checkpoint on Aug. 4 after attempting to smuggle meth, syringes, and a glass pipe.

A man, 41, and a woman, 28, approached the checkpoint in a white 2006 Chrysler 300. A Border Patrol canine alerted the agents to the vehicle, and was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, agents performed the safety pat-downs on the occupants. During this search, agents discovered a plastic-wrapped package hidden between the man’s legs. The package tested positive for characteristics of meth.

The agents also found syringes and a glass pipe hidden in the woman’s bra.

The meth weighed about two pounds with an estimated value of $4,500.

The man and woman, both United States citizens, the drugs, and vehicle were turned over to the DEA.

 
 

